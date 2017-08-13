North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (8.13.17): Where the Naughty People Are

Christopher Caleb Davis: Theft by Unlawful Taking

Tera Renea DeWolf: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Theft by Unlawful Taking

Andy Michael Dike: Failure to Appear

Victoria Rosanae Kelsey: Criminal Mischief-Aiding and Abetting

Brody Michael Witte: Criminal Mischief (Felony)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

