Andy J. Nielson, 91, of North Platte, died July 27, 2017, at North Platte Care Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, at First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.