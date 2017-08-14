Woman accused of diverting daughter’s disability benefits

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has been accused of stealing her daughter’s Social Security disability benefits.

Court records say 36-year-old Maria Owen-Miller is charged with felony theft. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press. Owen-Miller’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

Authorities say Owen-Miller had become payee of her daughter’s benefits and had agreed to notify Social Security if her daughter were no longer in her care. Authorities say Owen-Miller didn’t do so when her daughter began care at an Omaha group home for children in June 2014. Investigators say none of the benefit payments Owen-Miller received were paid to the group home or her daughter.