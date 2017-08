LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An explosion that was heard from miles away has leveled a house in southeast Lincoln.

The home appeared to be nearly leveled by the explosion, which happened about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

It wasn’t clear if anyone was injured in the explosion or the cause of the blast.

Residents reported hearing the explosion from other parts of Lincoln, and a smoke plume was visible from miles away.

Police were asking people to stay away from the area.