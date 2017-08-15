Judge tells city to provide disability pension to ex-officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has told Lincoln it must provide the disability pension a former police officer was previously denied.

Judge Lori Maret agreed with Jonna Conlon, her attorney and her physicians that her back injuries made it impossible for Conlon to continue her career as an officer.

Court filings say the city fired Conlon in June 2015 because she’d exhausted the time allowed on light duty for the ailment. She’d blamed her 25-pound duty belt for the back problems she developed in early 2014. Conlon’s subsequent request for a disability pension was denied, so she went to court.

The judge said that despite evidence Conlon had a preexisting degenerative back condition, medical findings linked her duty belt to the back injury.