Katherine (Frye) Dodson, 31, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly June 27, 2017, in Poland.

Katherine was born in Huntsville, Alabama, to Carolyn (Smith) and Jan Frye.

Katherine’s father was a career military officer, and Katherine greatly enjoyed being an “Army brat” and moving often, making new friends and seeing new parts of the world. She always looked forward to annual holiday visits to see her now deceased grandparents, Dolan and Pauline Frye, aunts, uncle and cousins in Chester. She moved with her family four times before entering elementary school in Great Britain. She also attended elementary schools in Virginia, Minnesota and Seoul, South Korea. In 2000, her family moved to Woodbridge, Virginia, where she attended Gar-Field High School, graduating with honors in 2004. She then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 2008 with a double major in international studies and conflict resolution, with a minor in Spanish.

In 2007, Katherine and her husband, John, were blessed with the birth of their son, Holden, and in 2011, their daughter, Caroline, was born. Katherine was a wonderful, dedicated and caring mother and wife. She always ensured the children received a good education while enjoying their many outside activities and friends. She worked numerous hours as a volunteer at Fayetteville Academy in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

In 2011, Katherine became a military spouse upon her husband John joining the Army. She settled effortlessly into Army living and truly enjoyed life at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. During John’s two combat tours in Afghanistan and a final unaccompanied tour in Korea, she provided loving care for the children for nearly three years by herself.

Katherine loved riding her bicycle, running, ice skating with Holden and Caroline, and walking her dog, Ranger. Her interests centered on international and political affairs, and she attended university studies in Buenos Aires, Argentina, while in college. She served two consecutive summers as an intern in Arizona Senator John McCain’s office and was also selected for an internship with the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.

She is survived by her loving husband, John; adored children, Holden and Caroline; parents; brother, Andrew (fiancé Blanca); and other family members and friends far and wide who will miss her deeply.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a GoFundMe.com account under the title Honoring Katherine (Frye) Dodson.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the University of Nebraska, University Lutheran Chapel, 1510 Q St., Lincoln. Inurnment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.