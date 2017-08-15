Man pleads guilty in Iowa jail escape that killed deputy

HUMBOLDT, Neb. (AP) — A lifelong gardener in southeast Nebraska has created a memorial garden dedicated to cancer victims.

Jan Wilhelm and dozens of volunteers helped transform an unused, sunken corner of Humboldt Lake Park into the Southeast Nebraska Memorial Cancer Garden.

Wilhelm had sketched a blueprint for the garden in January. The plan she presented to Humboldt City Council included flower beds, a Nebraska-shaped stone and a red-cedar pergola in the center of the garden.

Lois Luthy is president of the newly formed Humboldt Garden Club, which helped Wilhelm create the garden. Luthy says the garden is meant to be a place of peace and contentment for the community facing cancer.

A fundraiser will be held Sept. 9 in Humboldt to help fund additions to the garden.