Marion Belle Isom, 90, died Aug. 13, 2017, at Linden Court Nursing Home.

She was born in Seneca on Feb. 1, 1927, to Robert and Rena (Allen) Pearman. She grew up north of Seneca, where she attended a rural school until she attended high school in Mullen. She graduated in 1942 at the young age of 16. She obtained a special license to teach in a rural school north of Whitman upon graduating.

She attended college in Kearney and at Chadron State, receiving her bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College. She taught in Seneca and Mullen for the next 30 years prior to retiring.

On Feb. 18, 1950, she married her lifelong love, Paul Isom. Two sons were born to this union, Larry and Robb.

She enjoyed softball, bowling, reading, gardening and crossword puzzles, and she loved her beautiful Sandhills and spring wildflowers.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband Paul; parents; stepfather, Robert Neisius; brothers, Robert and Norman; sister-in-law, Betty; granddaughter, Amanda; and great-grandson.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry (Nancy) of Mullen and Robb (Peggy) of Las Vegas; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Retired Teacher’s Association, Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen United Methodist Church or the Seneca Historical Society.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, at the United Methodist Church in Mullen. Burial will be at Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen. Visitation with the family greeting friends will be from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Mullen Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.