Woman caring for pets accused of stealing from residence

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A woman who was taking care of a Columbus resident’s pets has been accused of stealing from the home.

Court records say 34-year-old Jennifer Carney, of Schuyler, is charged with felony theft. A phone listed for her rang busy during several calls Tuesday. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Carney was asked to feed the pets while the resident went on vacation. The resident discovered upon returning that $2,700 was missing from a fire safe lock box.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Carney acknowledged that she’d taken the money and had returned $250 when confronted by the resident.