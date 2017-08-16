Governors of 2 pot states push back on Trump administration

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Governors in at least two states that have legalized recreational marijuana are pushing back against the Trump administration and defending their efforts to regulate the industry.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week, asking the Department of Justice to maintain the Obama administration’s more hands-off enforcement approach to states that have legalized the drug. Marijuana is still banned at the federal level.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee also sent a letter to Sessions this week, saying the attorney general made claims about the situation in Washington that is “outdated, incorrect, or based on incomplete information.”

Since taking office, Sessions has promised to reconsider pot policy, providing a level of uncertainty for states that have legalized the drug.