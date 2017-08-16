Man sentenced to prison for fatal Omaha road-rage shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man convicted in June in the road-rage shooting death of a motorist in an Omaha has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

21-year-old Darwin Johnson was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County District Court to 50 to 60 years in prison. He pleaded no contest in June to second-degree murder and a weapons count for the October 2016 shooting death of 32-year-old Cristian Pastrana-Marin.

Police say Pastrana-Marin and Johnson’s 18-year-old girlfriend got into a dispute in which Pastrana-Marin honked at her after one car cut off the other on U.S. Highway 75 near downtown Omaha. At a red light, Johnson got out of Green’s vehicle and fired seven times at Pastrana-Marin, hitting him once in the head. Pastrana-Marin died seven days later.