Irene Barnes, of North Platte, NE, died at Centennial Park Retirement Village on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at the age of 99.

Irene was born October 17, 1917, to Carl Fredrick and Kate Irene Slaughter Liljegren at Axtell, NE. She grew up on a farm and attended country school. Irene graduated from Wilcox High School in 1935 then the following day, her grandparents moved her to North Platte.

On August 20, 1938, Irene was united in marriage to Herbert Clayton Barnes in North Platte and to this union four sons, David Dale, John Clayton, Frank Wesley and Fred Allen, were born. Irene was a homemaker and worked as a seamstress most of her life. She was also a caregiver, first to Herb’s mother until she passed away in 1969 then later to Herb after he developed Alzheimer’s. Irene cared for him as long as she could until he too passed away in 2002.

Irene had been a member of the North Platte Berean Church since 1941. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, traveling and camping. Irene especially looked forward to Christmas dinners and having a house full of family.

She is survived by her son, David (Mary) Barnes, of Ogallala, NE; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Barnes, of Fairfield, CA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

Along with her husband, Herb, Irene was preceded in death by their sons, Frank, Fred and John Barnes; daughters-in-law, Mary and Barbara Barnes; her parents, Carl and Kate Liljegren; four brothers, Melvin, Charles, Dale and Richard Liljegren; and sisters, Doris Albin and Maxine Pease.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at the Berean Church. Burial will follow in the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Marinatha Bible Camp or the Berean Church.