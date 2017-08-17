Katheryn E. Parish, age 87, of North Platte, NE, passed away at Great Plains Health on Monday, August 14, 2017.

Katheryn was born November 27, 1929, to Thomas Benjamin and Gladys Inez Harlan Parrish in North Platte where she grew up. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1947.

On June 6, 1948, Katheryn was united in marriage to Garold Gene Parish in North Platte where they made their home. Katheryn worked out of her home baking and decorating cakes for special occasions, weddings and birthdays for over 20 years. She also taught a cake decorating class at Mid-Plains Community College for many years.

Along with baking, Katheryn liked to do needle work and ceramics and she was an avid reader. Katheryn was a great wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

She leaves behind her husband, Garold Parish, of North Platte; children, Patricia Woodcock, of Elm Creek, NE, and Theodore (Mary) Gallman, of Independence, MO; grandchildren, Jason (Sharon) Parish, Sara (Bill) Borges, Brian (Lindsey) Gallman and Tracy (Ryan) Lear; eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family.

Katheryn was preceded in death by her sons, Thomas and Andrew Parish; her parents, Ben and Gladys Parrish; and sisters, Pauline Peterson and Lois Gallman.

Cremation was chosen. Graveside Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, in the North Platte Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the North Platte Animal Shelter.