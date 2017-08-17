Michael Dale Liewer, 62, of North Platte, passed away July 26, 2017, at Elms Nursing Home in Ponca. His brother, Dan, resided there with him until his passing. Every member of his family got to spend quality time with him in his final weeks, and he passed with no pain at about 5 a.m.

Mike was born on May 8, 1955, in Osmond, the son of the late Francis and Elizabeth Liewer. He was the sixth of seven children.

He married Julie Gausman on May 7, 1977. They remained married for 21 years and had five children together.

Mike was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and was also an avid musician his whole life. He worked as an engineer for Union Pacific Railroad until he was 39 years old.

Mike is survived by Julie, 61, of North Platte, along with their five children, Mikaela, 38, of Edwards Colorado, Jareb, 35, of Los Angeles, Andrew, 32, of Edwards, Colorado, Mallory, 27, of North Platte, and Madelyn, 24, of Edwards, Colorado; two grandchildren, Andrew’s son, Ivan, 11, and Mallory’s daughter, Aurora, 20 months; five brothers and one sister in eastern Nebraska; and many loving friends.

A Catholic service was on Aug. 11 at St. Mary’s Church in Osmond. A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Harbor Lights in North Platte.