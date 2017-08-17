Steve Pueppka, of North Platte, NE, died unexpectedly at his home in August, 2017, at the age of 62.

Steve was born on February 28, 1955, the oldest of three children, to Darrell Eugene and Rosemary (Greenwood) Pueppka in North Platte where he grew up. He graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic School in ’73 then attended Mid-Plains Community College, graduating with an Associates in Arts Degree in ’75. Steve later attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and the Gemological Institute of America where he earned his Gemology Degree.

By 1976 Steve went to work at Hoovers Jewelry. He worked as a sales person, jeweler, store manager and was an authorized Timex watch service person. In 1983 Steve opened his own store, Stephen’s Jewelry, which he operated until 1998. When he closed the store, Steve spent time volunteering for various organizations and enjoyed his time at Great Plains Regional Medical Center and the Callahan Cancer Center. In later years, he was a caregiver for his parents.

Steve enjoyed being a part of the North Platte community. He was a member of the North Platte Rotary Club and served on the Board of Directors for two terms. He was also the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award from the Rotary Foundation.

Steve was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Here he served as President of the church Finance Board, was a member and Chancellor of the Knights of Columbus, and was President of the Parish Council. He was also actively involved with the catholic school where he served on the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust, was President of the St. Patrick’s School Finance Board, and was on the Board of Directors for the Alumni Association.

Steve liked being in positions of responsibility and helping others. He was willing to set goals and strived to achieve them. He had always been interested in cooking, whether it was reading cook books, watching cooking shows, or writing down recipes. Steve especially loved Elvis! No matter what it was, music, movies or memorabilia, he collected it all. And best of all, Steve did get to see Elvis perform live in Omaha.

He is survived by his sister, Sharee Pueppka, of Bellevue, NE, and brother, Larry Pueppka, of North Platte; his uncle, Rod Pueppka, of North Platte; as well as his cousins and other family.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Rosemary.

Cremation was chosen. The family will be greeting friends at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore on Thursday, August 24, 2017, from 6 to 7 p.m. then a Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. led by Father Josh Brown. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com. Book signing will be on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the North Platte Catholic School Endowment Fund. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.