NLD announces ‘original supergroup’ Alabama as 2nd headliner for 2018 celebration

Country Music’s original supergroup returns to North Platte for the 2018 NEBRASKAland DAYS US Cellular Summer Jam Concert series.

Alabama, loaded with a library of number one singles and awards, will close the 2018 Celebration on Saturday, June 23rd 2018.

It’s been 40 years since a trio of young cousins left Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, bar called The Bowery. It took Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook six long years of tip jars and word of mouth to earn the major label deal they’d been dreaming of, but then seemingly no time at all to change the face of country music. Alabama is the band that changed everything.

They reeled off 21 straight #1 singles, a record that will probably never be equaled in any genre. The accolades they have collected include more than 150 major industry nods, including two Grammys, the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian award, Entertainer of the Year awards three times from the CMA and five times from the ACM, as well as the latter’s Artist of the Decade award. They earned 21 Gold ®, Platinum ® and MultiPlatinum ® albums and were named the RIAA’s Country Group of the Century.

“Alabama is the perfect fit to end a year where we celebrate the 50th anniversary of NEBRASKAland DAYS moving to North Platte,” said Executive Director David Fudge. “When you add them to a weekend that already includes Florida Georgia Line, you get a really good lineup that celebrates multiple generations.”

Alabama previously appeared at the Wild West Arena in 1992, the same year as Alan Jackson, who appeared at the festival earlier this summer.

Tickets for both Florida Georgia Line and Alabama go on sale to the public on September 5 at 9 am. Tickets for FGL rangle from $149 to $69, while Alabama will sell from $119-59. Combo tickets for GA and seating will be offered for $118.