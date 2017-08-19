1 man killed, woman injured in crash near Whiteclay

WHITECLAY, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a man has died and a woman has been injured in a crash near Whiteclay in northwestern Nebraska.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Francis Ray Rencountre died when the vehicle he was driving went off a bridge, into a ravine and rolled. The department says a female passenger was taken to the Pine Ridge Hospital with injuries.

Investigators believe the two had driven from Pine Ridge, South Dakota, to Rushville and were on their way back when the crash happened. Investigators believe alcohol consumption contributed to the crash.