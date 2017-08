LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will receive nearly $600,000 in federal funding to help with wildlife conservation projects in the state.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently announced that Nebraska agencies will share $590,000 to help create habitat for different species.

Each state will receive a share of $48 million in wildlife grants being distributed nationwide for wildlife projects.

The money must be used to address wildlife conservation needs in the state.