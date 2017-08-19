Omaha contractors sue insurance for not paying storm damage

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Omaha contractors are expanding a legal strategy they say forces insurance companies to pay for storm damage. But industry officials say the practice leads to exaggerated claims and may drive away insurers.

Home repair contractors Steve Shannon and James Eggers have sued insurance companies more than 100 times since 2013, seeking $13 million they say property insurance companies failed to pay for storm repairs.

The legal strategy has brought a warning from state insurance regulators just as thousands of Omaha homeowners seek repairs for recent storms. Government and insurance officials say such lawsuits can drive up costs for everyone who buys home insurance.

Eggers says the contracts protect consumers when insurance companies deny claims, refuse to pay charges or skimp on repairs.