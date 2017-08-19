Omaha man found guilty of manslaughter for killing woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A jury has found an Omaha man guilty of manslaughter and other counts in the 2015 death of a woman whose body was found in a vacant house.

33-year-old Reginald Briggs was found guilty Friday of manslaughter, two gun counts and pandering in the September 2015 death of 31-year-old Teresa Longo.

Police say Briggs killed Longo with a single shot to the back of her head inside an Omaha flophouse. Investigators say Longo had a young daughter and was homeless when Briggs offered her a place to stay in exchange for working for him as a prostitute.

Longo’s body was found weeks after she was killed inside the north Omaha house.

Briggs faces up to 170 years in prison when he’s sentenced in October.

___