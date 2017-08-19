Omaha police purge DNA samples from controversial 2004 sweep

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say DNA collected years ago from several black men in a controversial sweep has been destroyed, now that a suspect in a series of rapes has been charged.

Omaha police confirmed last week that they destroyed all DNA samples taken as part of the sweep.

Dick Davis II, who now lives in Georgia, was among the men from whom police collected DNA in 2004 as police desperately sought to solve the rapes. Davis says he voluntarily allowed police to swab his cheek, but says he felt coerced to comply.

The sweep led to state law that requires police to notify innocent people in writing that they have not been implicated by their sample, and to purge DNA samples and any identifying information.