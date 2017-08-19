Patrol plans special enforcement for solar eclipse traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Those on the road this weekend planning to catch sight of a rare total solar eclipse in Nebraska will see more troopers on state highways and roads.

The Nebraska State Patrol is preparing for an influx of traffic as potentially 400,000 or more people visit the state for Monday’s eclipse.

The patrol will be conducting a special enforcement on Interstate 80 and other major highways in or around the path of totality. The enforcement begins Saturday and runs through Monday.

The patrol warns motorists not to park on the shoulders of I-80 or major highways and to pay attention to surroundings, as many drivers will not be familiar with the terrain. Motorists should also avoid distracted driving and taking pictures while driving.