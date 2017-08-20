Body of man recovered from Lake McConaughy

LINCOLN, Neb. – The body of a Littleton, Colorado man was recovered from Lake McConaughy on Aug. 20.

At 11:19 a.m. Mountain time, the Lake McConaughy Dive Rescue (LMDR) team was paged to a call of a body in the water about 2 miles west of Van’s Lakeview on Lake McConaughy.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers responded in boats, along with boats from the LMDR team. Officers and rescuers located the body of a deceased man, which was being secured by two anglers. LMDR recovered the body.

The preliminary investigation determined the man voluntarily departed a boat for a swim and was unable to return to the boat. Neither alcohol nor foul play is suspected. The victim was not wearing a life jacket.

Also assisting were the Nebraska State Patrol and Keith County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.