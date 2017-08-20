North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (8.20.17): There’s a Pill for That

Kaidyn James Dieter: Possession of a Controlled Substance-Pills (Felony), Theft by Unlawful Taking

James J. Mawson: Trespassing

Jessica Miranda Warren: Theft by Unlawful Taking, Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking, Possess or Obtain Legal Drug without Prescription (Felony)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

