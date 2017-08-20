Three-vehicle crash kills Nebraska school teacher

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a middle school teacher in Omaha, Nebraska, was killed in a three-vehicle crash.

Millard Public Schools says Rhodes died in the accident about 6 p.m. Saturday in western Douglas County.

The district says Rhodes worked for the school system for 24 years and was currently a sixth-grade science and social studies teacher at Peter Kiewit Middle School.

Sheriff’s deputies say the crash happened when a truck sideswiped a car and crashed into a sport utility vehicle.

Several other people were injured, though their medical statuses were not immediately clear Sunday.