Authorities investigate man’s death on York County road

YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who apparently was struck by a vehicle on a rural road in York County.

Deputies found the man’s body in a roadside ditch Saturday night, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of York. They’d been sent to check a report about an abandoned vehicle, which was found on the roadway.

Sheriff Dale Radcliff identified the victim as 41-year-old Chad K. Chapman, of York.

The driver of the vehicle believed to have hit Chapman contacted the sheriff’s department and that the matter was now considered a “hit accident.” He says it initially had been handled as a hit and run.

Radcliff says an autopsy was performed Sunday.