Authorities say teen killed, another injured in crash

MEMPHIS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old has been fatally injured and another hospitalized after a car crash in eastern Nebraska.

The accident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) south of Memphis in southeast Saunders County. The Sheriff’s Office says the northbound vehicle went out of control and rolled several times.

The Sheriff’s Office says passenger Nolan Thomas Beckenhauer, of Ceresco, was pronounced dead after being flown to a hospital. The driver, Conner David Buettner, of Manley, has been reported in stable condition at an Omaha hospital.