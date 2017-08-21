Jauneta June Williams, age 91 of North Platte, passed away Friday August 18, 2017 at Linden Court.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday August 25, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Logsdon officiating. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday August 24, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.
