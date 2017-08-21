Robert Leon Morrison, 73, of North Platte, passed away April 29, 2017, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1944, to Clarence P. and Darlene (Landry) Morrison on a farm outside of Gandy, where he grew up before moving to Arnold. Robert graduated from Arnold High School with the class of ’62.

He moved to North Platte in 1963 and began working at Snell Electric. On Dec. 14, 1963, he married his beautiful wife, Sandra Jameson. In 1973, they purchased Snell Electric; in 1984, Hansen Plumbing and Heating; in 1985, Cox and Hyde Refrigeration; and in 1986, changed the name to Snell Services Inc.

He was a North Platte Ambassador and served on the Nebraskaland Days board as well as North Platte Chamber of Commerce, where he served a short time as president of both the Ambassadors and Chamber of Commerce.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, socializing and spending time/spoiling his grandkids.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Darlene; and a brother, Ronnie.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Todd (Deb), Monica (Roger) Fuhrman and Brad (Brooke), all of North Platte; grandchildren, Jason (Tonya) Morrison, Chad Knoedler, Chad Triplett, Jesse Morrison, Derek Knoedler and Kasch and Karsen Morrison; great-grandchildren, Brookelynn, Syncere, Chance, Hannah and Hailey; a sister, Judy Groome of Denver; a brother, Jim of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Keystone Fire and Rescue of Keith County. Online Condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Rivers Edge Golf Course. Cremation was chosen.