Robert Wayne Biltoft, age 75, of North Platte, NE, died Friday, August 18, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Bob was born December 26, 1941, to Earl and Mildred Vandeventer Biltoft in Todd County, SD. The family lived in Nebraska, in the New Port and Bassett area, and resided in an old basement with 10 kids. Bob went to school through the 8th grade then worked various construction jobs.

While working he met Carolyn Beth Keith and they were married on April 3, 1960, in Geneva, NE. They moved to Thedford, NE, in the late ’60’s and Bob went to work for Pearson Livestock, hauled cattle for various ranchers then started his own haying business. He was a skilled fabricator who did lots of handy work for people around the area.

After Carolyn died in 1998, Bob moved to Sutherland, NE, then to North Platte where he spent his time fishing. Bob enjoyed working in the yard and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others, but he especially loved his grandkids.

He is survived by his sons, Loren (Mona) Biltoft, of Hoxie, KS, Leigh Biltoft, of Spokane, WA, and Lynn (Kaylen) Biltoft, of Columbus, NE; six grandchildren, Jeff, Amber, Jordan, Brandy, Sean and Logan; nine great-grandchildren; his brother, John (Patty) Biltoft, of Alabama; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

Along with his wife, Carolyn, Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mildred; sisters, Dora May Cross and Doris Biltoft; and six brothers, Melvin, Elmer, Raymond, Marvin, Frank and Charles Biltoft.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Chaplain Gary Smith officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial.