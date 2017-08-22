2 accused of passing fake money at NP bank

Two people are in jail on felony charges after they allegedly attempted to pass a fake $100 bill.

On Monday, at around 12:24 p.m., a North Platte police officer responded to Nebrakaland National Bank, 1400 South Dewey, after an employee reported that someone had passed a counterfeit bill.

The officer made contact with the employee who advised that a car had come through the drive-thru with a female driver and male passenger.

The driver gave the teller the bill and requested change, according to Investigator John Deal.

Deal says the employee immediately noticed that the bill had “For Motion Picture Use Only” on the front of it.

The teller seized the bill and the vehicle left, but not before the teller was able to get the license plate.

A short time later, a citizen reported that the same vehicle was driving recklessly in the 1400 block of Burlington Avenue.

An officer was able to locate the vehicle parked in the area but didn’t observe it driving recklessly.

The vehicle was occupied by 19-year-old Baillie Simmerman and 20-year-old Anthony Fleecs, who Deal says fit the description of the couple that passed the fake bill at the bank.

Both were taken in for questioning where it was revealed that Fleecs had gotten the bill from a friend. Deal says neither one would say who the friend was.

It was determined that there was probable cause to arrest both Simmerman and Fleecs for 1st-degree forgery, a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.