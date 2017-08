OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former council member for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska has been given probation for theft from the tribe’s Iowa casino.

Court records say 70-year-old Louis Houghton was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to five years of probation. He also was ordered to pay back $36,500 to the tribe.

Houghton is one of nine former council members accused of a conspiracy to siphon more than $327,000 from the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.