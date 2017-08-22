Harold “Jack” McConnell, 87, of Lewellen, passed away Aug. 19, 2017, at the Ogallala Community Hospital.
Harold “Jack” Eugene McConnell was born on June 2, 1930, in Hershey to Dewey W. and Ethel E. (Bodell) McConnell. He grew up around Hershey and graduated from high school there.
On June 20, 1948, Jack married Francis “Frannie” Kramer. They soon welcomed a son, Barry Lee, who then passed away, forcing him to join the armed services. He served in the U.S. Navy from December 1951 until December 1955.
The family grew in 1954 when their son, JJ, was born while the family was living in Cherry County north of Mullen. Luke was born in 1957. They continued to ranch for family in the Cherry County area until 1967, when they moved to Lewellen, where they have resided since.
Jack was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the National Rifle Association and Grace Lutheran Church.
Jack will be fondly remembered for his passion for fishing and hunting, and he met many other outdoorsmen from many parts of the county. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. Jack and Frannie recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Norma Karre; and his half-siblings.
Jack is survived by his wife, Frannie of Lewellen; sons, JJ of Sterling, Colorado, and Luke of Arthur; four grandchildren, John, Brennen, Beau and Sage; great-grandson, Daxton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church in Lewellen. Online condolences may be shared at holechekfuneralhomes.com.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Ash Hollow Cemetery near Lewellen with Vonnie Brown of the Lewellen Grace Lutheran Church officiating. The United States Navy will provide military honors. There will be no visitation. Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations, Oshkosh, is in charge of arrangements.
