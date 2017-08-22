Joseph W. Boyd, 71, passed away Aug. 18, 2017.
Joseph W. Boyd was born on Nov. 29, 1945.
He worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 25 years, four years in Omaha as an apprentice, and 21 years in North Platte as a carman. He continued to live in North Platte until 2007, when he and his wife, Linda, moved back to Omaha.
Joe is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Jeff, Kevin and Ben; daughter, Jodi; 13 grandchildren; five sisters; one brother; many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church in North Platte, North Platte Catholic Schools, Holy Name Catholic Church-Omaha, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church-Omaha, or Christ the King Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at heafeyheafey.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 So. 86th St., Omaha. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Christ the King Catholic Church, followed by vigil services at 7 p.m. Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, 12100 W. Center Road, Omaha, is in charge of arrangements.
