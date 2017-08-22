Man accused in death of 5-month-old daughter pleads guilty

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man accused of causing the death of his 5-month-old daughter has pleaded guilty.

22-year-old Camron Ludi entered the plea Tuesday in Sarpy County District Court to a charge of negligent child abuse resulting in death. He had been charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in October.

His daughter, Cassidy, died in July last year. Court records say Ludi told investigators that he put the baby on his bed and went outside to smoke a cigarette. He says she was crying on the floor when he returned. She died hours later at a hospital.

A pathologist testified at a hearing that Cassidy’s injuries were inconsistent with a 30-inch fall onto a rug.