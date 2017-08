PENDER, Neb. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from her employer in northeast Nebraska.

Court records say 36-year-old Hollie Koopman is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4 on one misdemeanor and two felony counts of theft, which occurred from 2009 into 2016.

The records say Koopman’s already agreed to pay $100,000 in restitution to Emerson Manufacturing in Pender. Court records say she used Emerson’s money to pay credit card bills and make personal purchases.