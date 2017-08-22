NPCC volleyball opens season hosting No. 15 Northeast

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team will open their regular season at home on Wednesday night, August 23, against the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks at 7:00 PM.

The National Junior College Athletic Association Division II preseason # 15 ranked Lady Hawks, coached by Amanda Schultze, have four sophomores, and seven freshmen finished the 2016 season with a 27-13 record, and are the defending District D champions.

The Lady Knights finished the 2016 season at 14-25. The Lady Knights, coached by Alexa McCall, have five returning sophomores: Mikenna Curlee from Peetz, Colo.; Antonya Schaffert from Otis, Colo.; Madi Gilg from Gothenburg; Cheyanne Kuhlmann from Imperial; and Aly Camacho from Scottsbluff. Joining the returning sophomores are freshmen Taylin McNair from Imperial, Carly Moss fromWindsor, Colo. ; Shaylee Johnson from Fleming, Colo; Carlie Wytulka from Nucla, Colo; Luisa Hernandez from Yuma, Colo.; Jordynn Simpson from North Platte; Jade Max from Ogallala, Neci Sundquist from Dayton, Wyo.; and Amanda Kroeger from Ogallala.

McCall said, “We are excited for the girls to officially take the court. They have had a good two weeks of preseason and are ready to play Northeast.”

The match will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 radio and www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.