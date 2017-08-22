Phyllis Lorraine Blackmore, 81, of North Platte, passed away August 19, 2017, at Linden Court Nursing Home.

Phyllis was born September 1, 1935, in Holt County on the family ranch. She was the second born child to Asa and Bonnie (Sammons) Watson. She grew up in Chambers and Atkinson. On June 15, 1952, she married Robert Blackmore. To their union five daughters were born: Lou Ann Pressler (Bob) of Fort Worth, Juli Deterding (Greg) of North Platte, Sue Mulligan (Jim) of North Platte, Becky Spady (Jeff) of Mandan, ND and Bonnie Dingus (Mitch) of Pleasant Hope, MO. There are nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Phyllis worked for the North Platte Public School System in her early years, and Educational Service Unit 16 which she retired from in 1998. She had a special fondness for special needs children. Phyllis loved flower gardening and yard work. Her patio bloomed year after year with beautiful flowers. She loved angels, antique dishes, and church work at the First Baptist Church. She was especially fond of Westie Dogs and fluffy cats. She loved her daughters, grandchildren, and great children and was called “Gramma B”. She spent the last four years of her life at Linden Court Nursing Home.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Sharon Dexter.

She is survived by her five daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren; four sisters, Charol Tibbetts, Beth Cihal (Bill), Nancy Everett (Rol) and Joyce Easton.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Memorials are suggested to E.S.U. #16. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at First Baptist Church. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Chambers Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.