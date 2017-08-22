Police say 8-year-old killed crossing street in east Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old child has been fatally injured while walking across a street in east Omaha.

The accident was reported around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Police say the child didn’t enter the street at a crosswalk and was struck by a passing car.

Police say the child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital. The child has been identified as Jalen Duncan, who lived in Omaha. The car driver has been identified as 23-year-old Noel Rangel.

The accident is being investigated. No arrest or citation has been reported.