North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

The Hot Sheets (8.22.17): We Missed You Too

by Leave a Comment

Gisele Ellery Britt: Possession of Stolen Property (Over $1,500, Felony), Conditional Release Violation

Robert Allen Davis: Fugitive from Justice-Laramie County, Wyoming

Anthony Dean Dike: Failure to Appear (x2)

John Micheal Dorwart: Conditional Release Violation, Assault, Theft by Shoplifting ($0-$500)

Kevin Scott Engleman: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Anthony David Fleecs: 1st-Degree Forgery (Felony)

Baillie Rae Simmerman: 1st-Degree Forgery (Felony)

Carl M. Whitney: 3rd-Degree Domestic Assault

Rachel Christine Zandlo: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *