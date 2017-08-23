Inmate charged with murder in Nebraska prison uprising

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with killing a fellow inmate during a prison uprising in southeast Nebraska.

The Nebraska attorney general’s office said Tuesday night in a news release that 26-year-old Eric Ramos is charged with first-degree murder and related crimes. Ramos is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

The attorney general’s office says Ramos killed 31-year-old Michael Galindo during the outbreak of violence March 2 at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. The bodies of Galindo and 39-year-old Damon Fitzgerald were found after authorities restored order. No one has been charged yet with killing Fitzgerald.

Authorities have said the uprising began because inmates were angry that prison staffers had confiscated 150 pounds (68 kilograms) of homemade alcohol from them.