PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 33-year-old La Vista woman has been sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a teenage boy.

Michelle Monasmith was sentenced Wednesday in Sarpy County District Court to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Monasmith performed a sex act on the 15-year-old boy.

Police learned of the crime when the boy’s father found photos on the boy’s phone of Monasmith in various stages of undress.