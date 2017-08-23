Virginia Mary Josephine Margritz, 81, of Lexington, passed away peacefully Aug. 21, 2017, at the Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.

Virginia was born on June 25, 1936, at Julesburg, Colorado, the second of three children born to Joseph A. and Katherine V. (Kukla) Schmitt. When the children were young they made their home in Grant, until 1951, at which time they moved to Julesburg, Colorado. In 1954, the family moved to Missouri before settling to Lexington.

As a young girl, Virginia was introduced to her love of riding horses by her older brother, Donnie. Special memories riding the countryside together were formed that lasted a lifetime.

Virginia received her primary education from Grant and Julesburg. She then attended parochial school at St. Patrick’s High School in Sidney, graduating with the class of 1954. Her formative years in Catholic school is where Virginia dedicated her life as a servant to her Lord, and a true “Prayer Warrior” she became. During her senior year she met her future husband, Gerald Allen Margritz of Lexington. After high school, she pursued nursing school in Kansas City, Missouri.

Virginia introduced her sister, Donna to Gerald’s brother, Leo. The two sisters married brothers, and many special memories were made raising their families together in the rural Lexington and Overton areas. Virginia and Gerald were united in marriage on June 23, 1955, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington, and to this union eight children were born, Pam, Randy, David, Mark, Joyce, Janet, Patty and Jody.

The family made their home on the family farm eight miles east, and a mile north of Lexington. Caring for every need of her large family was her entire focus when the children were young. Countless meals were lovingly prepared, and needless to say Mom wore many hats that included nurse when accidents happened playing with siblings, school tutor, family counselor when life experiences occurred, disciplinarian when teenagers needed direction, encouraging advisor throughout many years of sports, and of course laundry attendant, to name a few. All were done with love, and respect to reach the goal of raising a Christian family.

On Nov. 11, 1989, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry. After Jerry’s passing, the farming operation was passed down to sons, Randy and Dave, and Virginia moved into Lexington. After moving into town, Virginia’s caring ways for children continued as a school cook at Pershing Elementary until her retirement. For the past four years, due to her failing health she began to make her home at the Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege to be near her daughters.

After grandchildren and great-grandchildren arrived, they became the highlight of her life. And, in return they adored the ground Grandma Ginger walked on. On a daily basis her entire family and many friends were in her prayers. She was a longtime member of the St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington, where she taught first communion class for more than 10 years, and served as a member of the Altar Society.

Besides her parents and husband, Jerry, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Margritz and her husband, Leo; sister-in-law, Catherine Mavetz; and brother-in-law, Charles Margritz.

She leaves to celebrate her life her eight children, Pam Burchett of Bastrop, Texas; Randy (Patti) Margritz of rural Lexington, David (Barb) Margritz of Lexington, Mark (Gloria) Margritz of New Braunfels, Texas, Joyce (Rodney) Cornell of Elm Creek, Janet Fiene of Holdrege, Patty (Bruce) Kohtz of Kearney and Jody (Ryan) Bauer of Holdrege; 17 grandchildren, Eric, Nathan, and Jake Burchett, Lucas Margritz, Thomas (Zuerela) Margritz, Josh (Sandy) Margritz, Katie (Erik) Niver, Audra and Aiden Margritz, Jerilyn (Tim) Kliewer, Claire Cornell, Emma and Cole Fiene, Austin Hilkemann, Jordyn and Chase Koht and Blare Bauer; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Lucille) Schmitt of Red Feather Lakes, Colorado; sister-in-law, Julene Margritz of Lexington; brother-in-law, Frank (Janet) Mavetz of Canton, Illinois; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Ann’s Catholic Church or the St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Lexington. Online condolences may be shared at nelsonbauerfh.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington, with Fathers Paul Colling and Jose Chavez as co-celebrants. Burial will be at the St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Lexington, following the services. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with a wake service at 7 p.m. guided by Sister Mary Ann Flax. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.