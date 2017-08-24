HIGHLIGHTS: NPCC volleyball drops opener against No. 15 Northeast

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team lost their opening match of the season to the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks three games to one, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18, and 25-12 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

Mikenna Curlee, a sophomore from Peetz, Colo., led the Lady Knights in kills with 11. Shaylee Johnson and Luisa Hernandez each added five kills and Neci Sundquist had four kills.

The Lady Knights jumed out to a 3-1 lead in the first game and continued to lead most of the game. The Lady Hawks rallied to tie the score at 24-24 and scored the last two points to take game one.

In game two, the Lady Knights had 15-9 lead. Hernandez had four consecutive service points to push the lead to 19-9 for the Lady Knights.

The Lady Hawks started game three by scoring the first five points to take the early advantage. The Lady Knights rallied back and kept the score within three throughout the game.

Game four was all Lady Hawks. The Lady Knights led 2-1, but the Lady Hawks went on a seven point run to take an 8-2 lead and held the lead for the rest of the game to take the match.

The Lady Knights travel to Beatrice this weekend to participate in the Southeast Invitational. On Friday, the Lady Knights will play Highland Community College and Cloud County. On Saturday, they will play Colby Community College and Southeastern Iowa Community College.