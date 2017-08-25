Mutual of Omaha execs mull move to new downtown office

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mutual of Omaha executives are considering moving to a new home office in downtown Omaha.

Chief Executive James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald Thursday that there’s no definite plan, location or timetable but also said a decision could come “in the not-too-distant future.”

The new headquarters wouldn’t be far from Mutual’s midtown office, which sits 33 blocks west of the Missouri River. The iconic structure was built in phases, and its dark tower is adorned at the top with the company’s Indian head logo.

About three-quarters of the 109-year-old company’s 5,300 employees work in Omaha. Blackledge says Mutual has added 500 jobs in the past 3½ years.

