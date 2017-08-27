Body found in burning car in western Nebraska field

MORRILL, Neb. (AP) — Western Nebraska sheriff’s officials are investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle near Morrill.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that firefighters responding Friday night to a burning vehicle in a field about three miles south of Morrill found a body inside once they had extinguished the flames.

Sheriff’s investigators say the identity of the body has not been confirmed.

Officials say the vehicle has been removed to a secure indoor facility and that the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is helping in the investigation.

Authorities say they also have been in contact with the family of a person from Morrill who was reported missing Saturday morning.