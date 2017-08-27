Donor gives kits to OPD to protect officers from overdose

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An anonymous donor has given more than $10,000 to the Omaha Police Department for 150 naloxone kits to help protect officers from accidental opioid overdoses.

The donation was announced by police this week.

Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez says the kits, which are made of two-dose nasal spray, will be given to all police dog handlers and distributed among patrol officers, detective, and school resource officers.

Officers can use the spray if they suspect an opioid overdose or if their fellow officers or trained drug dogs come into contact with the powerful powdered drug fentanyl, carfentanil or heroin.

Police and first responders around the country have reported accidental exposure and, in some cases, overdose after coming in contact with powerful opioids while on the job.