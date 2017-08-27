Ex-bank worker in Lincoln gets prison for embezzlement

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former bank employee has been sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $74,000 from a 72-year-old woman’s account.

25-year-old Holliann Casey, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Lancaster County District Court to three to eight years in prison. She had pleaded no contest to theft by unlawful taking.

A Pinnacle Bank customer reported unauthorized transactions on her account a year ago. Investigators say the woman first took her suspicions to Casey, who then tried to conceal the discrepancy by shifting funds from various accounts.

But an audit found that Casey had withdrawn $74,150 in cash from the woman’s account without her knowledge.

Bank officials reimbursed the woman for the loss.