Ex-city attorney in Iowa faces drug charge in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Council Bluffs, Iowa, assistant city attorney has been indicted on drug charges in Nebraska.

44-year-old Don Bauermeister, of Omaha, was charged by a federal grand jury with possessing with intent to distribute about 13 pounds of marijuana.

Reached at his house by the World-Herald late Friday, Bauermeister declined to comment.

Bauermeister had been city employee since February 2003, but resigned in mid-June. At the time, Council Bluffs City Attorney Dick Wade said Bauermeister gave no reason for his resignation.

The indictment was handed down Thursday. The allegation covers a period from November 2016 to Jan. 9, 2017.

If convicted, Bauermeister faces up to five years in prison.