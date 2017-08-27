Nebraska doctor, 80, back to work as part-time pediatrician

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — A former chancellor at University of Nebraska Medical Center retired three years ago, but has returned to work part time as a pediatrician.

80-year-old Dr. Harold Maurer says he “failed retirement” in his two-month foray into doing little besides spending time with family and friends.

His wife, Beverly, says she’s ready for him to hang up his stethoscope, but he isn’t.

His schedule isn’t intense anymore. He said he often sees one to three patients a day.

When he was chancellor, Maurer raised hundreds of millions of dollars to transform the medical center’s campus. When he worked as a physician before that, he helped develop a chemotherapy-radiation regimen for a rare childhood cancer that led to fewer amputations and more lives saved.